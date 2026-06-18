China’s Wang Yi to visit India for BRICS security meet next week

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will attend a meeting of national security advisers of BRICS member states in India next week, marking his first visit to the country in almost a year against the backdrop of efforts by the two sides to normalise their relationship. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will attend a meeting of national security advisers of BRICS member states in India next week (DPR PMO)

Wang, who also functions as the national security adviser (NSA) in his role as director of the office of the central commission for foreign affairs, will visit India during June 22-23 for the BRICS meet at the invitation of NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang had skipped a BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting hosted by India, the current chair of the grouping, last month as its timing clashed with US President Donald Trump’s trip to Beijing during May 13-15. He last visited India in August 2025, when he met Doval and external affairs minister S. Jaishankar.

During the BRICS NSAs’ meeting, the Chinese side will exchange views with other members of the bloc on the international security situation, major international and regional issues, and a joint response to conventional and non-conventional security challenges, Lin told a media briefing in Beijing.

The meeting is also part of preparations for the BRICS Summit to be hosted by India in September. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to be among the BRICS leaders attending the summit.

Lin emphasised the role of BRICS in a “transforming and volatile world with various types of security challenges on the rise”, and said the bloc stands at the “forefront of the Global South” and is committed to safeguarding world peace, practising multilateralism and “enabling more just and equitable global governance”. China wants to enhance coordination with BRICS states to strengthen political and security cooperation, he said.

Wang is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Doval and other BRICS leaders on the margins of next week’s meeting, people familiar with the matter said. However, talks between Wang and Doval under the Special Representatives mechanism are not expected, as the next meeting in this format is set to be held in China, the people said.

Since India and China reached an understanding in October 2024 on ending a military stand-off on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that dragged on for more than four years and took relations to a six-decade low, both sides have taken a number of steps to normalise their ties and address their border dispute.

Doval travelled to China in December 2024 for a Special Representatives’ meeting, and this was followed by Wang’s trip to India in August 2025 for another meeting under the same mechanism. These meetings largely focused on the disputed sections of the border, as well as other confidence-building measures.

The two sides have resumed direct flights and revived the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to Tibet, and India has eased visa regulations for Chinese citizens. China, too, has eased certain restrictions on the export of heavy machinery, rare earth magnets and fertilisers.