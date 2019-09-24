Chinmayanand case: Shahjahanpur court admits law student’s bail plea

india

A local court in Shahjahanpur on Tuesday admitted the anticipatory bail plea of the law student who has been booked for allegedly trying to extort money from former Union minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand whom she has accused of rape.

Her counsel Anoop Trivedi said that the sessions court has asked for records related to the case on September 26 Friday, according to PTI.

Chinmayanand was arrested on Friday after a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the charges made by the student.

The police also arrested three other men for allegedly trying to extort money from the former Union minister. Chinmayanand’s accuser herself was also booked on the same charge.

Earlier Monday, the Allahabad high court refused to grant any relief to the girl who sought stay on her arrest in an extortion case filed by Chinmayanand.

The high court also asked the SIT to file a progress report in the investigation. The Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognizance in the matter of Shahjahanpur’s missing girl and had directed the high court to monitor the investigation of the case by the SIT.

The law student who went missing on August 24 after uploading a video on social media that alleged a “senior leader of the seer community” was harassing and threatening to kill her, did not name Chinmayanand. Her father eventually named the BJP leader. She was found a week later in Rajasthan and produced before the Supreme Court, which ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute the SIT.

