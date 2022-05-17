Chintan Shivir: Congress ignores ideas of social justice team

The Congress party’s Udaipur Chintan Shivir opened the doors for organizational overhaul and new outreach programmes, but the party’s top decision making body didn’t approve suggestions from its social justice panel, including one on 50% reservation for socially backward communities and minorities in party posts. Another proposal on supporting reservation for jobs in the private sector, too didn’t find favour of the Congress leadership.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who headed the social justice panel, said, “Some issues remain on the table as far as multi-faceted suggestions by different groups go. There were overlaps too -- as some proposals had a lot to do with economy and finance that was handled in economic group. Till the two groups resolve (issues), they (the suggestions) can’t be in (the) resolution.”

At least two senior CWC members expressed frustration that the proposals didn’t go through. “I think the leadership didn’t even discuss the proposals carefully. Adoption of a quota for SC, ST, backward castes and minorities in the organization would have changed the whole game in favour of the Congress,” said one of the members.

K Raju, AICC coordinator, said that the proposals for a quota in party posts have not been rejected but be taken up in the next phase of reforms. “Not everything can be decided in one meeting. The quota for SC. ST, OBCs and minorities will be taken up in the next phase of internal reforms,” he said.

But chances of such quota being implemented seem low as the Udaipur Chintan Shivir’s declaration has already set the road-map for the 2024 election that includes: a 50% quota for young people and an age-cap for poll tickets and party posts for the first time; a mega “Bharat Jodo Yatra” against polarisation; and a district-level campaign on the precarious economic situation.

Another key SC leader of the Congress, P L Punia, said that caste quota would take some as it requires an amendment in the Congress constitution. “The current cap for caste-based quota is 20%. The proposal was to extend it to 50%. It will require some time.”

The social justice panel organised a press conference on May 14 and announced its push for a caste-based reservation in private sector, but according to two leaders, the proposal ultimately didn’t reach CWC.

Khurshid added, “Some follow ups are required. We will have to look at them (the suggestions) a little more carefully. There was no time to come up with a consensual position. We just had one night to work it out-- and there wasn’t enough time for two groups to talk it out.”

The pro-quota leaders pointed out that a panel will be constituted to push internal reforms and that body will take up the suggestions of the Chintan Shivir’s social security panel.

