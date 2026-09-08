Chongtham Vikram Singh murder: CCTV captures accused, calls for swift action grow, Rahul questions MHA

Seven men have been arrested and a 15-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly beating to death a popular Manipuri musician - Chongtham Vikram Singh - in Delhi's Kilokari village late on Sunday, an incident which has sparked outrage and calls for swift action.

Chongtham Vikram Singh was allegedly fatally assaulted by a group of men after he objected to commotion they were creating near his house (X )

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Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition raised concerns over safety of northeasterns in Delhi and on X on Tuesday, “A father, killed outside his own home, in his own country's capital. After many such incidents, every Northeast family in Delhi is asking the same question today - are we safe here?”

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{{^usCountry}} The artist was allegedly assaulted by the group of men after he objected to commotion they were creating near his house, HT earlier reported, citing police and people familiar with the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The artist was allegedly assaulted by the group of men after he objected to commotion they were creating near his house, HT earlier reported, citing police and people familiar with the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Manipur chief minister Khemchand Yumnam offered his condolences over the death of Chongtham Vikram Singh, saying that his valuable contribution to music and the cultural life of the state will always be remembered with deep respect.

Chongtham Vikram Singh , a well-known guitarist from Manipur, had been working as a private music teacher in Delhi for the past 17 years. He lived with his wife, Joshna Chongtham, 50, and their 20-year-old son, Yaiphaba Chongtham, in a third-floor flat in Kilokari, which falls under Sunlight Colony police station.

CCTV captures accused

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An altercation reportedly broke out when 54-year-old Chongtham Vikram Singh who had gone downstairs to discard garbage at around 11:30 pm on Sunday - objected to the behaviour of the group of eight people outside his rented flat in the southeast Delhi area.

When Singh went downstairs, he saw a group of workers from two nearby dhabas shouting and creating a commotion.

An altercation allegedly broke out after Chongtham objected to their behaviour. the earlier HT report quoted as saying B Ruchida Sharma, a Manipuri social activist who works with people from the Northeast in Delhi. Sharma said Chongtham then ran towards his home but the group chased him to the building.

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“They chased him to the third floor, overpowered him in the corridor and rained blows on him before fleeing,” Sharma said.

A CCTV footage, which former Manipur CM N Biren Singh also shared, purportedly captured the accused heading downstairs after assaulting Chongtham Vikram Singh.

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Chongtham’s family took him to a private hospital in Okhla, where he died during treatment around 7am, according to Sharma.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar said Sunlight Colony police station received a call about the assault at 1.38am on Monday.

Police registered a case under sections 103(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 103(2) pertains to murder committed by a group of five or more persons acting in concert on specified grounds, including race, caste or community, sex, place of birth, language or personal belief, while Section 3(5) deals with acts committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention.

Who are the accused

Investigators identified the seven arrested accused, apart from the apprehended juvenile, as - Bharat Kumar, 19, Pramod, 26, Ramzan Khan, 22, Vijay, 36, Deepanshu, 21, Mohan Vishwakarma, 32, and Mannu, 26. Police said four of them worked as delivery workers and two as packaging workers at the dhabas, while Mannu worked at a pizza kiosk

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Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh urged Delhi Police to conduct a thorough investigation. “Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of renowned Manipuri guitarist and Western music pioneer, Shri Chongtham Vikram Singh, and deeply concerned by the incident in which he was allegedly assaulted near his residence in southeast Delhi,” Singh wrote on X, attaching the purported CCTV video capturing accused.

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“With evidence now emerging in connection with the incident, I urge the Delhi Police to take swift and appropriate action, thoroughly investigate the matter, and ensure that justice is delivered at the earliest,” he added.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi questioned the home ministry and Delhi Police, asking what is being done to stop what he described as “growing lawlessness, especially against people from the Northeast.”

There must be a swift investigation, and the culprits must be brought to justice, he said on X.