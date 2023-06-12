'Chunavi Hindu': BJP jabs Priyanka over 'aarti' in MP's Jabalpur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday hit out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after she offered prayers at the Narmada River ahead of the rally in Jabalpur. Sharing a video of Gandhi Madhya Pradesh BJP wrote on Twitter, "This is the difference between hypocrisy and faith. Priyanka Gandhi doesn't know that aarti is first offered to God and then humans take it. That is why they are called electoral Hindus”.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with party leader Kamal Nath performs Narmada Pooja at Gwarighat in Jabalpur on Monday.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another tweet, the BJP also claimed that Priyanka made a Brahmin touch her feet after the puja which is ‘against the Hindu tradition’.

Priyanka Gandhi in Jabalpur

The Congress general secretary arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in the BJP-ruled state. She travelled to Gwari Ghat from the airport and offered prayers to 'Maa Narmada', before she addressed a public meeting in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the rally, Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at the Madhya Pradesh government and highlighted several issues including unemployment, paper leak cases, and farmers' compensation among others. “They (BJP) come here and make announcements, but do not fulfil them. They talk about double engine and triple engine. They used to say the same in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka but the public has shown them that they should stop talking about the double engine and start working,” said Gandhi.

“Whatever promises our party made, we have fulfilled them in Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh. Look at the condition of the Congress-ruled states and you will realise. When the Congress government came to power in Madhya Pradesh, a lot of work and development were carried out,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}