Home / India News / CIC rejects appeal seeking disclosure of sbi reports on electoral bonds
india news

CIC rejects appeal seeking disclosure of sbi reports on electoral bonds

  • The case pertains to an RTI application filed by activist Venkatesh Nayak seeking denomination wise details of electoral bonds sold by State Bank of India (SBI) in March and April 2018, among other things.
The case pertains to an RTI application filed by activist Venkatesh Nayak seeking denomination wise details of electoral bonds sold by State Bank of India (SBI) in March and April 2018, among other things. (Representational image)(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
The case pertains to an RTI application filed by activist Venkatesh Nayak seeking denomination wise details of electoral bonds sold by State Bank of India (SBI) in March and April 2018, among other things. (Representational image)(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 03:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Central Information Commission dismissed an appeal seeking disclosure of reports submitted by State Bank of India to the Centre and Reserve Bank of India, regarding sale and encashment of electoral bonds in 2018 which are withheld by SBI on grounds of personal information held in fiduciary capacity.

Nearly, three years after an appeal was filed with the Central Information Commission (CIC), the highest adjudicator of RTI matters, Information Commissioner Suresh Chandra noted that there appears to be “no public interest” in further prolonging the matter as there is no substance in the appeal calling for intervention by the Commission.  “The Commission after adverting to the facts and circumstances of the case, hearing both the parties and perusal of records, feels that due information has been given to the appellant,” he said.

The case pertains to an RTI application filed by activist Venkatesh Nayak seeking denomination wise details of electoral bonds sold by State Bank of India (SBI) in March and April 2018, among other things.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi reserve bank of india
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out