Cinemas, pubs can operate at 100% from Oct 1: Karnataka govt eases Covid curbs

The Karnataka government on Friday said that it would further relax restrictions in parts of the state from October 1 to allow more activities to continue with full fledged operations.

“The positivity rate in the state it is around 0.66% other than 4 to 5 districts and is in control. From October 1, districts which have lower than 1% positivity rate will have permission to operate cinema halls at 100% capacity. If it more than 1%, then 50% capacity will be allowed and places where it is more than 2%, these cinema halls will be shut,” chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Bengaluru on Friday.

He shared this development after a meeting with Covid-19 experts, ministers and other officials in Bengaluru.

Bommai said that the same parameters would be applied to pubs in the state as well but pregnant women will not be allowed due to health concerns.

The chief minister also stated that students of classes 6 to 12 can now attend school five days a week. He also informed that the night curfew has been relaxed by one hour and will now be enforced from 10pm to 5 am.

Bommai, however, said that separate guidelines will be issued for Dasara (how its spelt and pronounced in Karnataka)

The borders, Bommai said, would be closely monitored to contain the possibility of infections spreading in Karnataka.

The relaxations come at a time when Karnataka’s Covid-19 infection rate appears to have stabilised. However, the threat of the impending third wave of infections continues to loom large over the state.

The state recorded 789 new infections on Friday, which takes its active case load to 13,306, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

The positivity rate stood at 0.58% while the case fatality rate continues to be on a high at 2.91%.

The death toll rose to 37,706 with 23 more deaths, the health department said on Friday.

There were 285 cases in Bengaluru city and 273 recoveries that takes it active caseload to 7443, according to government data. There were eight more deaths in Bengaluru that takes its toll to 16,125. Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Udupi among other places continued to see an uptick in cases, data shows.

The government further added that they would take up special vaccination drives in Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Mysuru whose averages are below that of the state and that ministers, elected representatives would create awareness in these regions.