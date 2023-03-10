CISF Raising Day 2023: PM Modi wishes central force on 54th anniversary. Know history, significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, sent his best wishes to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on its 54th ‘Raising Day’. PM Modi lauded the force for their crucial role in ensuring round-the-clock security to the critical infrastructures in the country and said the force is known for their hard work.

CISF jawans guard at the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Thursday.(PTI)

“On their Raising Day, best wishes to all @CISFHQrs personnel. The CISF has a vital role in our security apparatus. They provide round the clock security at key locations including critical and strategic infrastructure. The force is known for its hard work and professional outlook,” PM Modi tweeted.

Significance of the Raising Day

March 10 is annually observed as the Raising Day, when the CISF, one of six paramilitary forces in the country, was set up in 1969, under the Union ministry of home affairs. CISF is tasked with providing security to vital government and industrial buildings. The force was brought under the armed forces via a different act in the year 1989. It was established under the CISF Act with an earlier strength of 3,129.

Today marks the 54th anniversary of the CISF Day, which for the first time is being celebrated outside of Delhi, CISF said in a tweet. “#MOMENTOUSDAY #CISFRaisingDay2023. CISF is celebrating its 53 yrs of dedicated service to the nation #CISFRaisingDay for the 1st time out of Delhi @ NISA Hyderabad on 12th Mar' 2023. Hon’ble HM Shri @AmitShah will grace the grand celebration as Chief Guest,” the tweet read.

Shedding light on its origin, CISF also remembered the massive fire which broke out at the Heavy Engineering Corporation plant in Ranchi in 1964 which triggered its creation. “RISING LIKE A PHOENIX. A devastating fire broke out at HEC Ranchi in 1964 & subsequently functioning of PSUs were disrupted at Ranchi, Rourkela etc that triggered the creation of #CISF for better protection & security of the PSUs,” it said.

Union home minister Amit Shah also tweeted on the occasion, lauding the force for their “instrumental” and “unwavering commitment” in the nation’s security.

