CISF takes over security of Bharat Biotech’s facility producing Covaxin

Bharat Biotech produces Covaxin, the first fully indigenous Covid-19 vaccine of the country. It is an Indian biotechnology company that is engaged in drug discovery and drug development along with manufacturing of vaccines, bio-therapeutics, pharmaceuticals and health care products.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021
The CISF took over the security of Bharat Biotech on Monday.(Sourced)

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday took over the security of Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech facility that produces Covaxin vaccine against the coronavirus disease. Going forward, as many as 64 personnel of the paramilitary force will secure the office and the plant of the company.

Bharat Biotech has its registered office and plant in Genome Valley in the Shameerpet area of Telangana’s capital city Hyderabad. Covaxin is the first fully indigenous Covid-19 vaccine of the country and is also one of the only three vaccines being used in India against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The Indian biotechnology firm is engaged in drug discovery and drug development along with manufacturing of vaccines, bio-therapeutics, pharmaceuticals and health care products. The company develops vaccines for viral diseases like Chikungunya and Zika and also for Japanese Encephalitis.

"The biohazard of any accidental or sabotage related leakage of the material has the potential of a widespread disaster. In the light of the increased threat perception to the biotechnology company situated across the country, Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) is inherently vulnerable to threats from anti-nationals & saboteurs. The CISF will provide round-the-clock armed security cover to the BBIL, Hyderabad," a release issued by the CISF in this regard said.

The unit inducted at the facility is headed by an inspector-rank officer, the release said. With this induction, the total units under CISF security cover have risen to 351, it added.

“The organisation is an important facility when it comes to ensuring medical and health security of the country and it obviously faces a terror threat from various inimical elements. The CISF, hence, has been tasked to secure the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad,” an official familiar with the developments had said last week after the Centre announced that CISF will be taking over the firm's security.

