AIIMS Delhi to begin screening children between 6 and 12 yrs for Covaxin trials

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims), New Delhi will on Tuesday begin screening children in the age group of 6-12 years for the clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. “The selection process for the clinical trial of Covaxin among children in the age group of 6-12 years will begin from Tuesday,” Dr Sanjay Rai, professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at Aiims Delhi, told news agency PTI on Monday.

The selection for clinical trials in the 12-18 years is already over and children within this age group have been administered with a single dose of the vaccine. Once the recruitment of children from 6-12 years is done, Aiims New Delhi will begin trials for children between 2 and 6 years.

Prior to Delhi, Aiims Patna started paediatric trials for Covaxin on 12-18 years from June 3.

Also Read| Covaxin trials on children begin at AIIMS Patna: All you need to know

“After these trials, the age group will be 6-12 years and then 2-6 years but now we have started trials in the age group of 12-18 years,” Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh, director of Aiims Patna said last week adding 54 children had registered for the trials of which 16 belonged to the 12-18 years age group.

On May 12, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission to conduct the second and the third phase of clinical trial of Covaxin among children in 2-18 years group. PTI said on Monday the trial will be conducted in three parts, having 175 volunteers each in 12-18 years, 6-12 years and 2-6 years age groups.

The vaccine will be administered by the intramuscular route in two doses on day 0 and on day 28. The trial will assess safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of the vaccine in children, PTI further reported.

Also Read| Covaxin receives nod for trials on children

The decision to launch a mass inoculation drive for children comes after the Centre warned that even though the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has not taken a serious shape among them, the impact of the viral disease can increase if there is a change in virus behaviour or epidemiology dynamics.

Also Watch| Will the next Covid wave cause serious infection in children? AIIMS director answers





﻿

India has so far vaccinated 25,48,49,301 beneficiaries against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) till now of which nearly 1.5 million beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. On Monday, the country saw 70,421 new cases, which pushed the caseload to 29,510,410. Monday’s case count has been the lowest since April 1, when 72,330 were detected Covid-19 positive.

(With PTI inputs)