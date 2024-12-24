CISF updates protocols to deal with hoax threat menace targeting airlines

Indian authorities have streamlined their response to aviation bomb threats by allowing security committees to meet virtually, marking a significant change to protocols following an unprecedented wave of hoax calls that disrupted the nation’s aviation sector in October. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) confirmed that 680 hoax calls were received in October alone, affecting tens of thousands of passengers across the country. (Representational image)(Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) confirmed that 680 hoax calls were received in October alone, affecting tens of thousands of passengers across the country. This figure far exceeds the previously reported 250 flights that received threats during an 11-day period in October, revealing the full scale of disruption.

“After the hoax calls affected the airline sector, a meeting was held to decide on ways to minimise passenger inconvenience, while ensuring there are no laxities in the security drill,” CISF chief spokesperson DIG Shrikant Kishore told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

The most significant change affects the bomb threat assessment committees at major airports, which previously had to convene physically within airport premises. These committees, comprising representatives from the airport operator, police, CISF, Customs, Bureau of Civil Aviation and Security (BCAS), and Intelligence Bureau, can now meet virtually.

“Earlier it would take time for everyone to physically come together in one place, hold the meeting, and then take measures. Now the committee can meet virtually from wherever they are and act. This is saving time. We have been following this for the last two months,” Kishore explained.

The assessment process follows a structured checklist to determine whether a threat is specific or non-specific. A threat is classified as specific only if it meets all criteria, including detailed information about the bomb, caller, location, and type of device.

For specific threats, immediate evacuation and search procedures are initiated. Non-specific threats trigger searches before any evacuation, balancing security requirements with operational disruption.

This procedural change comes after a crisis that saw multiple international incidents, including Royal Air Force and Singapore Air Force fighter jets being scrambled to escort threatened Indian aircraft. The spate of threats, primarily delivered through social media platforms, prompted the IT ministry to demand greater cooperation from companies like Meta and X (formerly Twitter).

The crisis led Civil Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu to announce plans for stricter legislation, including placing perpetrators on no-fly lists. The government has also enhanced airport security measures by 10 percent.

Separately, the CISF’s announcement came alongside other operational changes, including a new posting policy affecting 98% of its 194,053-strong force. “We are introducing choice-based postings. Each personnel will have the opportunity to list ten preferred choices of postings, giving them a voice in the decision making,” Kishore said. The force is also creating a pool of domain experts specialising in aviation security and other critical areas.

“The domain experts will train with best institutions and be tasked with developing a world class security solution,” Kishore said, indicating a broader modernisation of India’s aviation security infrastructure.

The changes reflect a growing recognition that while each threat must be treated seriously, response protocols must evolve to handle the increasing frequency of hoax calls without compromising passenger safety or causing unnecessary disruption to air travel.