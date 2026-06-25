Amid citizenship proof debate, here's how India's passport fares globally

The ministry of external affairs' recent clarification that a passport is a travel document and not conclusive proof of citizenship has triggered a political debate. As the document comes under fresh scrutiny, here's a look at where the Indian passport ranks globally and what that ranking means.

According to the latest Henley Passport Index 2026, India ranks 75th in the world, a significant improvement from its 85th position in 2025(File)

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According to the latest Henley Passport Index 2026, released in February, India ranks 75th in the world, a significant improvement from its 85th position in 2025. The index, which measures the travel freedom offered by passports across the globe, gives India a visa-free score of 56.

This means Indian passport holders can travel to 56 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance. The score includes countries that allow visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival, visitor permits or electronic travel authorisations (ETA).

Also Read: ‘Not decided yesterday’: Govt clarifies MEA's passport-citizenship remarks, cites 1967 Act, Bombay HC ruling

The revisit of passport ranking comes amid an ongoing row over citizenship documentation. The controversy erupted on Wednesday when the MEA, while unveiling the benefits of chip-enabled e-passports, stated that a passport should not be regarded as definitive proof of citizenship.

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{{^usCountry}} The remarks quickly gained traction on social media, where users questioned why a document that enables international travel, secures consular protection abroad and is accepted by immigration authorities around the world is not considered proof of nationality. Centre's clarification {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks quickly gained traction on social media, where users questioned why a document that enables international travel, secures consular protection abroad and is accepted by immigration authorities around the world is not considered proof of nationality. Centre's clarification {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Centre on Thursday sought to defuse the controversy over whether an Indian passport can be treated as proof of citizenship, stressing that its position is neither new nor the result of a recent policy change. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Centre on Thursday sought to defuse the controversy over whether an Indian passport can be treated as proof of citizenship, stressing that its position is neither new nor the result of a recent policy change. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It was not decided yesterday that a passport is not proof of citizenship. It was not even decided in the last 12 years," a government official said, asserting that the legal position has been in place for decades. Steady growth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It was not decided yesterday that a passport is not proof of citizenship. It was not even decided in the last 12 years," a government official said, asserting that the legal position has been in place for decades. Steady growth {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Even as the legal and political debate continues, the Indian passport's global standing has steadily improved in recent years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even as the legal and political debate continues, the Indian passport's global standing has steadily improved in recent years. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Henley Passport Index data, India was ranked 90th in 2021, its lowest position in recent years. The passport subsequently improved to 84th in 2023 and 80th in 2024. After slipping to 85th in 2025, India has now climbed to 75th in the latest rankings, marking a 10-place jump within a year.

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports based on access to 227 destinations worldwide using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). A passport receives a score when its holder can enter a destination without obtaining a visa beforehand, including situations where a visa-on-arrival, visitor's permit or electronic travel authorisation is available.

Also Read: Amid row over MEA passport statement, what constitutes proof of citizenship in India?

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At the top of the 2026 rankings, Singapore retained its position as the world's most powerful passport, offering visa-free access to 192 destinations. Japan ranked second with access to 187 destinations, followed by South Korea with access to 186.

Afghanistan remained at the bottom of the index, with its passport providing visa-free access to just 24 destinations.

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