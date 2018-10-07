Civic polls to begin on October 8 in Jammu and Kashmir amid tight security

With a day left before the state goes for the first phase of local bodies election on October 8, high security arrangements placed across various districts, including polling stations.

As many as 2,990 candidates are in the fray for the four-phased urban local bodies (ULB) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. The polling will be held in south Kashmir’s Kokernag and north Kashmir’s Baramulla, Handwara, Kupwara, Bandipore and three wards of Srinagar municipal corporation.

“We are taking no chances. The polling stations where people will cast their votes have been properly secured,” a senior official said. He added that additional check points have been set up on the Jammu and Kashmir National Highway (NH 44) and other highways leading towards the polling areas.

Around 40,000 additional forces have been deployed and three-tier security will be placed around the polling stations, the official said.

“The army has been asked to go for area domination to deter militants or their supporters from targeting candidates,” he said.

Director general of state police Dilbag Singh said, “About 450 to 500 OGWs of militants who were issuing threats and hatching conspiracies to sabotage the election process were arrested over the past one week,” He said the police and other security agencies were fully prepared to face any kind of situation for smooth conduct of the polls.

Officials said in the wake of recent attack on Friday where two National Conference workers were killed by the militants, the security of the candidates has been further beefed up.

“All the candidates have been given proper security, including secure accommodation. We are taking all the necessary precautions for smooth conduct of the polls,” an official said.

Government holiday has also been declared in all the areas where polling will be held.

Governor reviews arrangements

Governor Satya Pal Malik took a detailed review of the security situation in the state at Raj Bhavan, said an official on Saturday. The meeting included senior civil, police, central armed police, army, and state and central intelligence agencies.

In first phase, 1,283 candidates are in the fray with 1,010 from Jammu, 207 from Kashmir and 66 from Ladakh for 422 wards (247 in Jammu, 149 in Kashmir, 26 in Ladakh), the official said.

The second phase will seal the fate of 1,094 contestants in 218 wards in Jammu region and 166 wards in Kashmir valley, the official said, adding that 61 candidates got elected unopposed in this phase.

In the third phase, a total of 411 candidates are trying their luck -– 242 in 56 wards of Jammu province and 169 in 151 wards of Kashmir valley, the official said. Forty nine candidates got elected unopposed in this phase, the official said.

Similarly, 202 candidates are in the fray for the fourth and final phase under which are 132 wards.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 12:06 IST