Home / India News / Civil Services aspirant among 6 arrested for looting ATMs in MP

Civil Services aspirant among 6 arrested for looting ATMs in MP

The gang was busted following a robbery in Panna, thanks to a CCTV camera installed in a shop next to the ATM.

india Updated: Jul 27, 2020 00:34 IST
HT Correspondent |Edited by Anubha  Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Bhopal / Sagar
Police said the gang was looting ATMs by blowing them up using gelatin sticks since June last year.
Police said the gang was looting ATMs by blowing them up using gelatin sticks since June last year. (HT File / Photo used for representational purpose only)
         

Six people, including a civil services aspirant, were arrested for robbing ATMs using explosives in Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Hemant Chauhan, superintendent of police, Damoh, said that the mastermind of the gang was 28-year-old civil services aspirant Devendra Patel and the gang, arrested by Damoh Police on Saturday, was looting ATMs by blowing them up using gelatin sticks since June last year.

“The accused had formed a gang and started looting ATMs by blowing it up with the help of a detonator since June last year. Recently, they blew up an ATM in Simaria area in neighbouring Panna district on July 19 and looted cash worth Rs 23 lakh.”

He added that Devendra had learnt the technique of looting ATMs on the internet.

“Most of them are educated and have good knowledge of technology. Devendra Patel, who is a civil services aspirant, had learnt the technique of looting ATMs on the internet. They used to come on two bikes by covering their faces. Two people used to overpower an ATM gaurd and spray black paint on cameras, two used to connect the detonator with the bike battery and two used to collect the cash. They used to take only 14 minutes in committing the whole crime,” Chauhan said.

However, the gang was busted following a robbery in Panna, thanks to a CCTV camera installed in a shop next to the ATM.

“After committing crime in Panna, they followed the same modus operandi but didn’t pay attention to a CCTV camera installed in a shop just next to the ATM. Police got some important clues from the CCTV footage and arrested them from their native village,” Chauhan said.

The other five members of the gang were identified as Jgeshwar Patel, Nitesh Patel, Jairam Patel, Rakesh Patel, and Param Lodhi, all residents of Khajri village of Damoh district.

Police recovered Rs 25.57 lakh cash, two country made pistols, eight live cartridges, detonator, fake currency notes of Rs 3 lakh and a coloured printer from them.

Police are also interrogating the gang to know whether they are involved in other crimes too as fake notes of Rs 500 denomination were also recovered from a house of Devendra Patel, said the SP.

