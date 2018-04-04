Civilian allegedly killed during firing practice by Army in Rajouri

A 50-year-old man died on Wednesday after allegedly being hit by mortar splinters during practice firing by the Army in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said.

Rattan Singh, a resident of Nonial, was hit by splinters during practice firing by army at Gadhi in Nowshera area of the district in the evening, the officer said.

The body was removed and was being handed over to his family for last rites after legal formalities, the official said.Further details are awaited, he said.