Civilian allegedly killed during firing practice by Army in Rajouri

Rattan Singh, 50, was hit by splinters during practice firing by army in Nowshera area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

india Updated: Apr 04, 2018 23:11 IST
The body of Rattan Singh was removed and was being handed over to his family for last rites after legal formalities.
The body of Rattan Singh was removed and was being handed over to his family for last rites after legal formalities.(PTI File Photo)

A 50-year-old man died on Wednesday after allegedly being hit by mortar splinters during practice firing by the Army in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said.

Rattan Singh, a resident of Nonial, was hit by splinters during practice firing by army at Gadhi in Nowshera area of the district in the evening, the officer said.

The body was removed and was being handed over to his family for last rites after legal formalities, the official said.Further details are awaited, he said.

