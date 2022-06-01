Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Civilian hospitalised after being shot at by terrorists in Shopian; condition stable: J&K Police
india news

Civilian hospitalised after being shot at by terrorists in Shopian; condition stable: J&K Police

Farooq Ahmad Sheikh was shot in the leg by terrorists in Shopian. He was rushed to hospital where his condition is said to be stable
A civilian was shot by terrorists in Shopian.
Published on Jun 01, 2022 09:13 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

A civilian was injured after being shot at by terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.“The terrorist fired upon one #civilian Farooq Ahmad Sheikh in Chidren, Keegam area of #Shopian. He got injury in leg & has been shifted to hospital. His condition is stated to be stable,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.The attack on the civilian comes a day after a woman school teacher named Rajni Bala was shot dead in Gopalpora in Kashmir's Kulgam district. There has been a surge of attacks on civilians by the terrorists in recent days. Besides Rajni Bala, a TV actor named Amreen Bhat was shot dead while her nephew injured in Budgam district on May 25. On May 10, a Kashmiri Pandit employee named Rahul Bhat was shot dead outside the tehsil office in Chadoora town of Budgam. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
jammu and kashmir
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP