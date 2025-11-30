CJI Surya Kant introduces listing reforms to cut delays

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday introduced major listing reforms at the Supreme Court, barely a week after taking office. Fresh bail cases will now be heard within two days of filing, while decades-old matters will face a ban on adjournments. Before becoming CJI, Justice Kant had identified pendency and mediation as his two focus areas, expressing concern that case pendency in the top court has crossed 90,000.(File/PTI)

The reforms, which kick in from Monday, comprise four administrative orders designed to eliminate the practice of lawyers standing in queue to mention cases before the CJI, who is the master of roster.

All fresh cases involving liberty of individuals or requiring urgent interim orders will be listed within two working days, provided the case is verified and cleared by the registry.

The notification gives a list of such cases that includes regular bail, anticipatory bail, cancellation of bail, death penalty, habeas corpus, eviction, dispossession, demolition or any other matter involving urgent interim relief.

The order also permits urgent mentioning for hearing of the case the same day it gets filed by making a request to the concerned registrar half-an-hour before the court assembles at 10.30 am.

All other categories of fresh cases will be listed automatically as per existing practice, the circular said, adding that no oral mentioning in these cases will be permitted before any court.

The reforms also extend a practice introduced by former CJI BR Gavai, who barred senior advocates from mentioning cases for urgent listing to encourage juniors to do so. Under CJI Kant, this rule now applies to all courts in the Supreme Court.

To expedite bail petition disposal, lawyers must serve an advance copy on the counsel appearing for the other side—Union, state or UT government.

Old cases listed on “Regular Hearing” days—Wednesdays and Thursdays—will not be granted adjournments. “No letters seeking for adjournment of such cases listed before the courts will be permitted,” the circular states.

“One of my foremost challenges is the arrears in the Supreme Court. Today’s scoreboard shows nearly 90,000 cases pending. I don’t know the reason whether listing is poor or matters are multiplying. But what matters is the arrear and the foresight. My goal is optimum utilisation of force,” he told HT in an interview on November 22.

“I will find those matters, ensure benches are constituted, and have them decided. I will also try to see the oldest matters,” he had said.