CJI NV Ramana says there’s a new, unfortunate trend of govts maligning judges

The Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, on Friday said there is a new and unfortunate trend of maligning judges by governments if judicial pronouncements are not as per their liking. Ramana made the statement while hearing two separate appeals filed by the Chhattisgarh government and an activist.

An SC bench, also comprising Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Hima Kohli, was miffed over some allegations made against the judiciary in the case that challenged the Chhattisgarh high court’s decision to quash an FIR registered against a former IAS officer for allegedly amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

"Whatever fight you may take, that is alright. But do not try to malign the courts. I am watching in this court also, it is a new trend," the CJI said.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the state government in one of the two appeals, said he is not pressing “that point at all”.

"No, we are watching it every day. You are a senior counsel, you have seen this more than us. It is a new trend. The government has started maligning judges. It is unfortunate,” the CJI said.

Quashing the FIR, the Chhattisgarh high court had said that the case was based on probabilities and "on the basis of probability any person cannot be prosecuted". It had also said that the government failed to file documents to substantiate its case.

The court adjourned the hearing and the matter will be heard next on April 18.

