CJP's Abhijeet Dipke announces indefinite hunger strike after Wangchuk moved to hospital

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday began an indefinite hunger strike after educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalised on Day 21 of his indefinite fast.

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, center, talks to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. (AP)

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Dipke's announcement came amid big claims and counterclaims over Wangchuk's hospitalisation. While the Delhi Police said the activist was moved under a Delhi High Court order concerning his health, the CJP claimed that students were lathicharged and Wangchuk was taken away from Jantar Mantar by force. Follow live updates on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike here.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CJP informed, "Abhijeet Dipke sits on an indefinite hunger strike. The ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on 20 July will proceed as planned."

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier today, Dipke also claimed that he was beaten up and detained, a claim the Delhi Police denied. Dipke, along with many other CJP supporters and activists, has been leading a big protest seeking accountability on the NEET-UG paper leak and exam irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier today, Dipke also claimed that he was beaten up and detained, a claim the Delhi Police denied. Dipke, along with many other CJP supporters and activists, has been leading a big protest seeking accountability on the NEET-UG paper leak and exam irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

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(This is a developing story. More details will be added.)