CJP responds to PM Modi's message, reiterates this key demand

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Thursday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on setting up fast-track courts for paper leak cases, reiterating its demand that education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign over the NEET paper leak controversy and the government's handling of the crisis.

CJP's response to PM Modi

Narendra Modi said that fast-track courts are being set up to probe NEET paper leaks.

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Soon after the Prime Minister posted on X that the Centre would establish fast-track courts to ensure swift trials and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, the CJP issued a terse response on the social media platform.

"Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign," the organisation wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The response signals that the student-led outfit remains unconvinced by the Centre's latest announcement and continues to hold the education minister politically accountable for the alleged paper leak and the government's response. What PM Modi said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The response signals that the student-led outfit remains unconvinced by the Centre's latest announcement and continues to hold the education minister politically accountable for the alleged paper leak and the government's response. What PM Modi said {{/usCountry}}

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In his first public remarks on NEET paper leak controversy that has triggered nationwide protests, Prime Minister Modi said protecting the future of students was the government's top priority.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!" Modi wrote on X.

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"We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students."

He added, "Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."

Protests continue

The Prime Minister's announcement comes as protests led by the CJP continue in Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak, with demonstrators demanding accountability from the Centre.

Over the past few days, the agitation has intensified, drawing thousands of students and supporters to Jantar Mantar and nearby areas. The protests have also triggered political exchanges between the ruling BJP and the Opposition, while security has been tightened across parts of the national capital.

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The BJP has defended the government's handling of the issue, with education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other senior leaders accusing the Opposition of politicising the protests. The CJP, however, has maintained that its primary demand remains unchanged: the resignation of the Union education minister and accountability for those responsible for the alleged examination irregularities.