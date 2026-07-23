CJP lists names of 34 cities protesting in support. Check here

The Cockroach Janta Party protest, that has rocked the national capital, seeking resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET-UG paper leak, is not only restricted to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar anymore.

Crowds of supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gather at Jantar Mantar to Join the ongoing protest, in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amid similar student protests in Bengaluru and Mumbai, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Thursday released a list, naming 34 cities in India where protests are ongoing and said, “These are all the cities currently protesting against paper leaks. India has woken up.”

The names include, Kurukshetra, ⁠Chandigarh, Jammu, ⁠Dharamshala, ⁠Jaipur, Jodhpur, ⁠Lucknow, Prayagraj, Unnao, Rampur, Bhopal, Indore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Patna, Bilaspur, Raipur, Indore, Calcutta, Jadavpur, Bangalore, Davangere, Kalaburgi, Guwahati, Aizawl, Itanagar, Shillong, Agartala, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Chennai, and Trivendrum.

Follow CJP protest LIVE updates

Protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

The CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its 34th day on Thursday, with thousands of protesters gathering at the site and remaining there for long hours. The party's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, has said the agitation will continue until its demands are met, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for the families of those who died by suicide, and assurance that no peaceful protesters will face prosecution.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Several political leaders, actors and other public figures have visited Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with the movement. Most recently, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait arrived at the protest site. Wrestler Bajrang Punia also joined the protesters on Wednesday in support of the CJP's demands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several political leaders, actors and other public figures have visited Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with the movement. Most recently, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait arrived at the protest site. Wrestler Bajrang Punia also joined the protesters on Wednesday in support of the CJP's demands. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: ‘Why?’ CJP claims Delhi Police placed 'totally damaged car' outside Jantar Mantar protest site

Meanwhile, Mumbai also witnessed large-scale protests, with demonstrators demanding that the government fulfil the party's demands. In a moment that quickly went viral on social media, a 27-year-old influencer was seen stopping a police van carrying detained protesters with one hand. Actor Imran Khan also joined the protests in Mumbai on Wednesday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Student and supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party gathered at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai to show solidarity with the CJP's protest in Delhi.

CJP calls for nationwide protests

The CJP has called for a nationwide protest across India on July 24 in solidarity with those it claims were victims of police brutality during recent protests.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It asked supporters, student unions and civil society groups to hold peaceful demonstrations across districts. In a poster shared on social media, the CJP urged people across the country to join the protest under the call, “Every District. One Day. One Demand.”

What PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first response to the protest, laid down the government's decision to set up fast track courts to ensure “swift and stringent punishment” for those involved in paper leaks.

CJP rejected this move and stayed firm on its demand for Pradhan's resignation. Dipke on Thursday also urged the PM to fulfill the movement’s demand, warning that the protests would escalate if the demand was ignored.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing the media in Delhi, Dipke said the agitation would no longer remain limited to seeking Pradhan's resignation if the Centre failed to act.

"Modi ji, I once again request you to accept Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Otherwise, the issue will not remain limited to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation alone; it will come for your resignation also," he said.