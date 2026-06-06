'No VIP treatment sought': CJP denies claim on Abhijeet Dipke's arrival at Delhi airport

The satirical political outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) issued a clarification on Saturday, denying a claim on X that said its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, demanded “VIP treatment” after landing in Delhi for the planned Jantar Mantar protest.

A supporter carries the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, in white, over his shoulder during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (PTI)

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Dipke arrived in Delhi from the US to lead the CJP protest against the alleged irregularities in the education system. Follow LIVE updates here.

A post on X claimed that he argued with GMR officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) for a long time, demanding VIP treatment. It also said that Dipke demanded that the car be brought inside the airport and didn't leave until that happened.

Fake news, says CJP

CJP’s official X handle debunked the allegation as fake news, and said Dipke sought no such VIP treatment.

"We condemn such attempts to discredit and smear our movement,” a part of the post read. “This is why CJP’s manifesto said such fake news peddlers’ licenses should be cancelled!” it added.

The Jantar Mantar protest

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{{^usCountry}} Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday joined the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where he explicitly called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid controversies of NEET-UG paper leak and discrepancies with the OSM system for evaluation of CBSE Class 12 exam papers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday joined the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where he explicitly called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid controversies of NEET-UG paper leak and discrepancies with the OSM system for evaluation of CBSE Class 12 exam papers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The planned protest was organised amid heavy security. Hundreds of people, mostly the youth, turned out for the demonstration, many wearing cockroach masks and holding flowers. School students were also seen attending the protest along with their parents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The planned protest was organised amid heavy security. Hundreds of people, mostly the youth, turned out for the demonstration, many wearing cockroach masks and holding flowers. School students were also seen attending the protest along with their parents. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dipke's flight landed at Delhi's IGI airport this morning from the US. In his first remarks after arrival, Dipke pointed out that five students had committed suicide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dipke's flight landed at Delhi's IGI airport this morning from the US. In his first remarks after arrival, Dipke pointed out that five students had committed suicide. {{/usCountry}}

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"Education minister must resign. Five students have committed suicide," Dipke said at the airport arrival gate while holding up the biography of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

At the Jantar Mantar protest, the majority of the participants were a mix of school and college students, along with young professionals.

Scores of students gathered at the venue, chanting slogans and demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Abhijeet Dipke had urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remains peaceful.

In the run-up to the protest, the CJP had circulated guidelines urging participants to maintain non-violent conduct and avoid confrontation. Dipke's latest appeal reiterated those instructions, emphasising respectful engagement with law enforcement personnel during the demonstration.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

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