Abhijeet Dipke's first words to supporters upon India arrival from US | Watch

"Education minister must resign. Five students have committed suicide," Dipke said at the airport arrival gate while holding up the biography of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Dipke's flight landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport this morning from the US. In his first remarks after arrival, Dipke pointed out that five students had committed suicide.

The planned protest was organised amid heavy security. Hundreds of people, mostly young people, turned out for the demonstration, many wearing cockroach masks and holding flowers. School students were also seen attending the protest along with their parents. Follow LIVE updates here .

The founder of the online satirical political outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, on Saturday joined the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, but not before explicitly calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid the NEET and CBSE rows.

The Jantar Mantar protest At the Jantar Mantar protest, the majority of the participants were a mix of school and college students, along with young professionals.

Scores of students gathered at the venue, chanting slogans and demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Abhijeet Dipke had urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remains peaceful.

In the run-up to the protest, the CJP had circulated guidelines urging participants to maintain non-violent conduct and avoid confrontation. Dipke's latest appeal reiterated those instructions, emphasising respectful engagement with law enforcement personnel during the demonstration.

In a post on X, the CJP founder expressed excitement about meeting supporters at Jantar Mantar and encouraged them to bring a book and the national flag. He also urged participants to offer flowers to police personnel as a "gesture of compassion and gratitude," emphasising that the movement should be led with "love and peace."

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has also expressed support for the protest, stated that he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke is arrested.

The protest has been organised by the CJP, a youth-led online movement demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC examinations.

Security heightened Security was heightened across the national capital in anticipation of the protest. Police officials told news agency PTI that additional personnel had been deployed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, border entry points, and other sensitive locations.

More than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed throughout New Delhi and other strategic locations as a precaution.