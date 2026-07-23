CJP protest: Why was Abhijeet Dipke not at Jantar Mantar today?

As the Cockroach Janta Party continues its protest, founder Abhijeet Dipke was not present at Jantar Mantar on Thursday morning, where thousands of supporters continue to gather at the site.
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Taking to X on Thursday morning, Dipke stated he has been down with fever and severe body ache and will not be at the site for some time in order to get rest.
"I’ve been down with a fever and severe body pain for the last few days, but I’ve been pushing through with painkillers. My apologies if you don’t see me at Jantar Mantar today. I need to get a few hours of rest and recover," wrote Dipke, adding that he will be back at the protest site by evening.
"If the government had put the same amount of effort in stopping paper leaks, as it has in installing jammers, deploying police forces, and setting up barricades, 22 young lives could have been saved”, the CJP founder added.
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CJP calls for nationwide protest on Friday
As thousands of Indians continue to gather at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party has issued a call for a nationwide peaceful protest.
As per the announcement made by CJP, the protest will be held on Friday, July 24.
The outfit also urged Student unions and other organisations to collaborate and work together for permission and logistics for the peaceful protests.
"Let's make this protest national. On July 24, please hold peaceful protests across the country, in every city and every village and demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan," said Ranka at Jantar Mantar while addressing the crowd.
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