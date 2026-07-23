CJP protest: Why was Abhijeet Dipke not at Jantar Mantar today?

As the Cockroach Janta Party continues its protest, founder Abhijeet Dipke was not present at Jantar Mantar on Thursday morning, where thousands of supporters continue to gather at the site.

New Delhi, India - July 22, 2026: Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke during sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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Taking to X on Thursday morning, Dipke stated he has been down with fever and severe body ache and will not be at the site for some time in order to get rest.

"I’ve been down with a fever and severe body pain for the last few days, but I’ve been pushing through with painkillers. My apologies if you don’t see me at Jantar Mantar today. I need to get a few hours of rest and recover," wrote Dipke, adding that he will be back at the protest site by evening.

Also Read | Union minister says govt approached CJP 4 times, ready to talk and find solution

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{{^usCountry}} CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka also confirmed Dipke's absence due to ill health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka also confirmed Dipke's absence due to ill health. {{/usCountry}}

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As of 5pm, the CJP founder has returned to the site, where he called out PM Modi and the government for protecting the education minister.

“It took the PM 34 days to notice, tweet; it is shameful that the government is still protecting Dharmendra Pradhan,” Dipke told supporters.

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Also Read | PM Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases: 'Those harming youth won't be spared'

"If the government had put the same amount of effort in stopping paper leaks, as it has in installing jammers, deploying police forces, and setting up barricades, 22 young lives could have been saved”, the CJP founder added.

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CJP calls for nationwide protest on Friday

As thousands of Indians continue to gather at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party has issued a call for a nationwide peaceful protest.

As per the announcement made by CJP, the protest will be held on Friday, July 24.

"Stand in solidarity with victims of police brutality in across India," said CJP in its poster. Track LIVE updates on the CJP protest here

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The outfit also urged Student unions and other organisations to collaborate and work together for permission and logistics for the peaceful protests.

"Let's make this protest national. On July 24, please hold peaceful protests across the country, in every city and every village and demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan," said Ranka at Jantar Mantar while addressing the crowd.