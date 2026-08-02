'CJP stands with all students': Dipke backs Jharkhand students protesting JPSC, JSSC exam irregularities

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has backed the students' protest against alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke (PTI File)

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said that he spoke with the students protesting in Jharkhand, adding that his outfit, which recently led a massive stir against NEET paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, “stands with all students”.

“Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and supports their demands,” Dipke wrote on X.

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The Jharkhand students’ protest

{{^usCountry}} Hundreds of students continued their protest for the fifth consecutive day in Ranchi on Sunday over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hundreds of students continued their protest for the fifth consecutive day in Ranchi on Sunday over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies. {{/usCountry}}

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The protesters, who have been holding an indefinite sit-in at a stadium since July 29, raised slogans such as 'Order CBI probe in JPSC', 'Long live Students Unity' and 'Shame on Hemant Soren'.

"Paper leaks in JPSC have happened several times. This time, OMR sheets of candidates have been leaked. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a CID probe, but we are not satisfied," a JPSC aspirant told news agency PTI.

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He alleged that previous probes into the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)-CGL paper leak had not led to action and claimed that the latest investigation could also be "covered up" after a few months.

"We have completely lost faith in the ongoing CID probe. We demand a CBI probe into all recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC over the past seven years. We also demand the chief minister's resignation on moral grounds," Kranti said.

What are the demands?

The protesters are demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Preliminary Test held on April 19 and an independent probe by central agencies, including the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC.

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They are also demanding the introduction of a fifth option, "not attempted," on OMR sheets.

"The careers of thousands of students and aspirants are at stake due to corruption in both agencies. Most of us come from farmers' families. We only want fair opportunities based on merit," an aspirant from Giridih district told PTI.

A tribal student from Ranchi said protesters wanted strict punishment for those involved in alleged irregularities and cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination.

"I have been preparing for competitive examinations since 2023. But if an equal and fair chance is not given, how can I get a job? I urge CM Soren to listen to our demands," she said.

Meanwhile, thousands of students held a torchlight procession in the state capital this evening.

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The students, who are holding an indefinite sit-in at the Jaipal Singh Munda stadium, marched to Albert Ekka Chowk. There, they raised slogans against the JMM-led alliance government and demanded an impartial probe into the alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC, JSCC-CGL and other state-level public recruitment tests.

They said if the state government does not address their concerns, they will march to the Jharkhand Assembly and stage a gherao in the next couple of days.