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CJP to launch nationwide protest demanding education minister's resignation from Thursday

CJP to launch nationwide protest demanding education minister's resignation from Thursday

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 04:59 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Asserting that India's youngsters are not scared of questioning the government, the Cockroach Janta Party , which led a protest here last week demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, said on Wednesday that it would launch an "indefinite sit-in" at Jantar Mantar from June 20 if the minister does not step down.

CJP to launch nationwide protest demanding education minister's resignation from Thursday

In a statement here, the CJP, which started as a satirical social-media account and has transformed into a movement following last week's agitation at Jantar Mantar, also announced that it would hold protests in different cities, starting with Pune on June 11, followed by Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Hyderabad.

The CJP said the protests will continue until Pradhan resigns.

Calling it a national issue affecting millions of families and young people whose future has been placed at risk due to alleged irregularities in the conduct of examinations, the CJP said, "The Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has failed to take responsibility for these repeated failures. Accountability must begin at the top. That is why we reiterate our demand: Dharmendra Pradhan should resign."

The CJP has emerged in recent weeks as a student and youth-led movement protesting against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and broader issues in the education system.

The group has drawn attention through social-media campaigns and public demonstrations, including the recent protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar that attracted significant participation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
jantar mantar india education minister dharmendra pradhan
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