New Delhi, Asserting that India's youngsters are not scared of questioning the government, the Cockroach Janta Party , which led a protest here last week demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, said on Wednesday that it would launch an "indefinite sit-in" at Jantar Mantar from June 20 if the minister does not step down.

CJP to launch nationwide protest demanding education minister's resignation from Thursday

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In a statement here, the CJP, which started as a satirical social-media account and has transformed into a movement following last week's agitation at Jantar Mantar, also announced that it would hold protests in different cities, starting with Pune on June 11, followed by Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Hyderabad.

The CJP said the protests will continue until Pradhan resigns.

Calling it a national issue affecting millions of families and young people whose future has been placed at risk due to alleged irregularities in the conduct of examinations, the CJP said, "The Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has failed to take responsibility for these repeated failures. Accountability must begin at the top. That is why we reiterate our demand: Dharmendra Pradhan should resign."

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{{^usCountry}} "If the government does not answer this demand and remove the minister, or if he does not offer his resignation, the youth of this country will gather together on June 20 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for an indefinite peaceful sit-in protest till the minister resigns. We will not leave until accountability is delivered," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If the government does not answer this demand and remove the minister, or if he does not offer his resignation, the youth of this country will gather together on June 20 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for an indefinite peaceful sit-in protest till the minister resigns. We will not leave until accountability is delivered," it added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Calling it a movement to defend the integrity of India's education system and ensure that no student is forced to pay the price for institutional failure, the CJP invited students, parents, teachers and citizens from all over the country to join the "struggle for accountability and justice". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling it a movement to defend the integrity of India's education system and ensure that no student is forced to pay the price for institutional failure, the CJP invited students, parents, teachers and citizens from all over the country to join the "struggle for accountability and justice". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said climate activist Sonam Wangchuk would join the protest in Pune. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said climate activist Sonam Wangchuk would join the protest in Pune. {{/usCountry}}

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The CJP has emerged in recent weeks as a student and youth-led movement protesting against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and broader issues in the education system.

The group has drawn attention through social-media campaigns and public demonstrations, including the recent protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar that attracted significant participation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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