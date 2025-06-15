Clash breaks out between Meitei-Kuki communities in Imphal East over farmland

Imphal: A clash broke out on Sunday morning in Manipur’s Imphal East after a Meitei farmer from Leitanpokpi allegedly arrived with a tractor to plough a paddy field in Sadu Lampak, near a Kuki village, police said. No casualties have been reported so far. Security forces have been deployed to get the situation under control. Additional reinforcements led by the district superintendent of police (SP) are on the way as a precautionary measures. (Sourced/HT)

The police said that some Kuki villagers reportedly objected, claiming the field did not belong to the farmer. Soon, Meitei residents from a nearby village also arrived, escalating the tension.

The clash broke out around 10 am. The security forces fired some rounds of tear gas shells and mock bombs to disperse the mob.

Security forces, including teams led by the additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Imphal East and central paramilitary personnel, were present at the spot. “Security forces have been deployed to get the situation under control. Additional reinforcements led by the district superintendent of police (SP) are on the way as a precautionary measures,” an officer said.

Videos of the clash were circulated on social media, the officer said.

“There where videos of Kuki villagers allegedly stopping Meitei farmers from cultivating the land and videos of villagers from both sides pelting stones and slingshots,” the officer added.

Authorities have urged the public not to believe in unverified rumours and to maintain peace.