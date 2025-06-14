Imphal: At least 328 firearms and 10,600 rounds of ammunition were recovered during search operations in the outskirts of five valley districts — Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching — in Manipur, police said on Saturday. The joint operation was carried out on Friday by the Manipur police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Indian Army, and Assam Rifles (AR) (Source)

The joint operation was carried out on Friday by the Manipur police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Indian Army, and Assam Rifles (AR). “The operations were launched during the intervening night of June 13 and 14, 2025, based on specific intelligence inputs suggesting the presence of hidden weapons in these areas,” a statement issued by the Manipur Police on Saturday read.

According to the statement, the 328 firearms recovered in the operation include 151 self-loading rifles (SLRs), 65 INSAS rifles, 73 assorted rifles, 12 light machine guns (LMGs), 6 AK-series rifles, 5 carbine guns, 2 MP5 guns, 2 Amogh rifles, one AR-15 rifle, six pistols, two flare guns, one mortar, and two barrels.

Additionally, over 10,600 rounds of ammunition were seized. “This included 3,534 SLR rounds, 2,186 INSAS rounds, 2,252 .303 rounds, 407 Amogh rounds, 234 AK rounds, and 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition. The operation also led to the recovery of 591 assorted magazines, 10 hand grenades, three lathodes, seven detonators, and three para rounds,” the statement read.

“The Manipur Police reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and security and urged the public to cooperate by reporting any suspicious activities or illegal arms hoarding to the nearest police station or the Central Control Room. Security forces are expected to continue such operations in a focused and sustained manner to bring lasting normalcy to the region,” additional director general of police (ADGP) of Manipur Police Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo said.

This latest recovery, which is part of a broader crackdown by the authorities to curb the circulation of illegal arms in Manipur, comes amid ongoing tensions following the arrest of five Arambai Tengol volunteers, including a key leader, Asem Kanan, who was formally arrested by a central bureau of investigation (CBI) team on June 8 at Imphal’s Bir Tikendrajit International Airport. The remaining four volunteers were released late Sunday night.

In response, the Meitei group Arambai Tengol called for a 10-day total shutdown in the state, which was suspended on June 10, coinciding with the visit of former chief minister N. Biren Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba to the national capital after being summoned by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 9.

Since the outbreak of violence on May 3, 2023, more than 6,000 weapons and lakhs of rounds of ammunition were looted from police armouries across the state.

After Ajay Kumar Bhalla was appointed Governor of Manipur, he issued an appeal on February 20, 2025, urging all communities to surrender looted and illegal arms within seven days.

On the final day of the ultimatum, February 27, Arambai Tengol surrendered 307 weapons. However, Kuki-Zo groups refused to comply with the Governor’s directive, declaring that they would not relinquish their weapons until their demand for a separate administration was fulfilled.