Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Clashes after TRS workers stall T’gana BJP chief’s padayatra
india news

Clashes after TRS workers stall T’gana BJP chief’s padayatra

The BJP workers who were accompanying Sanjay in the padayatra raised counter slogans against the TRS government in the state, leading to clashes between the two.
BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar riding a bullock cart during his Praja Sangrama Yatra, in Gadwal on Monday. (ANI)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 12:34 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Hyderabad

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bandi Sanjay, who has been on a padayatra (foot march) for the last five days, was interrupted by Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Monday, leading to clashes between the two parties.

As Sanjay was walking through Vemula village of Itikyala block in Alampur assembly constituency at around 11 am, around 50 TRS workers, including women, gheraoed him, raising slogans against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for steep hike in petrol and diesel prices.

They entered into an argument with Sanjay, seeking an explanation from him what he was doing as a responsible parliament member from Telangana, when the Centre was increasing the fuel prices abnormally.

The BJP workers who were accompanying Sanjay in the padayatra raised counter slogans against the TRS government in the state, leading to clashes between the two. Workers of both the parties hurled stones at each other, but the police entered the scene and dispersed the protestors.

RELATED STORIES

BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy said the TRS workers damaged 10 vehicles in the convoy accompanying the party president and at least 20 BJP workers were injured. “We have lodged a complaint with the police, who are yet to register a case,” he said.

TRS working president and state IT minister K T Rama Rao refuted the allegations that his party workers had attacked the BJP activists during Sanjay’s padayatra. “There is no need for our party workers to attack Sanjay’s padayatra. The local people might have questioned him on the Central government’s failures,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP