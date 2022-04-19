Clashes after TRS workers stall T’gana BJP chief’s padayatra

Hyderabad

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bandi Sanjay, who has been on a padayatra (foot march) for the last five days, was interrupted by Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Monday, leading to clashes between the two parties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Sanjay was walking through Vemula village of Itikyala block in Alampur assembly constituency at around 11 am, around 50 TRS workers, including women, gheraoed him, raising slogans against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for steep hike in petrol and diesel prices.

They entered into an argument with Sanjay, seeking an explanation from him what he was doing as a responsible parliament member from Telangana, when the Centre was increasing the fuel prices abnormally.

The BJP workers who were accompanying Sanjay in the padayatra raised counter slogans against the TRS government in the state, leading to clashes between the two. Workers of both the parties hurled stones at each other, but the police entered the scene and dispersed the protestors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy said the TRS workers damaged 10 vehicles in the convoy accompanying the party president and at least 20 BJP workers were injured. “We have lodged a complaint with the police, who are yet to register a case,” he said.

TRS working president and state IT minister K T Rama Rao refuted the allegations that his party workers had attacked the BJP activists during Sanjay’s padayatra. “There is no need for our party workers to attack Sanjay’s padayatra. The local people might have questioned him on the Central government’s failures,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON