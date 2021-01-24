Clashes between rival groups leave 2 dead, several injured in Odisha’s Bolangir
At least two people were killed and several others injured in a fierce clash between two rival groups over past enmity in a village, in the western Odisha district of Bolangir, on Saturday evening.
Police officials said Dhanamata Naik of Jarasingh Baharpada village under Deogaon police station area of the district had suffered losses when a fire broke out in his mutton -shop a few days ago. Suspecting the involvement of Karna Suna and Sripati Besra of neighbouring Harijanapada village in the fire incident, Dhanamata allegedly attacked them with an axe injuring them critically.
Both Karna and Sripati were rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital for treatment where Sripati Besralater succumbed to his injuries.
Bolangir SP Nitin Kusalkar said soon after, that several people from Harijanapada had barged inside the house of Dhanamata and attacked him and his family members with sharp weapons. Dhanamata succumbed to his injuries. However, Naik’s family members are missing from the house.
A police team has been deployed in the village to ward off any fresh trouble. The police have also initiated an investigation to nab all the accused.
