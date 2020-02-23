Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 18:50 IST

Two groups clashed and pelted stones in north Delhi’s Maujpur area, a stone’s throw away from Jaffrabad, the venue of fresh anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests (CAA) on Sunday afternoon, said officials.

Senior Delhi police official said the stone pelting took place for a short period before it was brought into control by the police.

“We brought the situation under control quickly,” said Alok Kumar, joint commissioner of police (eastern range).

Another officer said police fired a few rounds of tear gases to disperse the clashing groups.

Some people have been reportedly injured in the stone pelting and police continued to monitor the situation which was tense. The clashes, news reports said, took place between a group in support of CAA and one opposed to it, near Maujpur Chowk.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also decided to close the entry & exit gates of Maujpur-Babarpur station at around 5 pm on Sunday after the stone pelting. The Maujpur - Babarpur Metro Station is located on the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro.

At a nearby site in Jaffrabad, protests by about 500 people, mostly women, against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was continuing. The protestors who gathered there on Saturday night have also blocked a major road. Additional security was deployed in the Jaffrabad metro station area

The women, carrying the national tricolour and raising slogans of ‘aazadi’, said they would not move from the site till the Centre revoked Citizenship (Amendment) Act, PTI had reported. They also tied a blue band on their arm and also raised ‘Jai Bhim’ slogans.

The women had blocked road No. 66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. Another protest against the CAA is already on near the main Seelampur road and Kardampuri.

The protest at Jaffrabad began even as efforts are on to clear a road blocked by anti-CAA and anti-NRC protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Southeast Delhi for over two months.