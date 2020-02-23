e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad

Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad

Some people have been reportedly injured in the stone pelting and police continued to monitor the situation which was tense.

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 18:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Some people have been reportedly injured in the stone pelting and police continued to monitor the situation which was tense.
Some people have been reportedly injured in the stone pelting and police continued to monitor the situation which was tense.(S Mehta/HT photos)
         

Two groups clashed and pelted stones in north Delhi’s Maujpur area, a stone’s throw away from Jaffrabad, the venue of fresh anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests (CAA) on Sunday afternoon, said officials.

Senior Delhi police official said the stone pelting took place for a short period before it was brought into control by the police.

“We brought the situation under control quickly,” said Alok Kumar, joint commissioner of police (eastern range).

Another officer said police fired a few rounds of tear gases to disperse the clashing groups.

Some people have been reportedly injured in the stone pelting and police continued to monitor the situation which was tense. The clashes, news reports said, took place between a group in support of CAA and one opposed to it, near Maujpur Chowk.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also decided to close the entry & exit gates of Maujpur-Babarpur station at around 5 pm on Sunday after the stone pelting. The Maujpur - Babarpur Metro Station is located on the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro.

At a nearby site in Jaffrabad, protests by about 500 people, mostly women, against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was continuing. The protestors who gathered there on Saturday night have also blocked a major road. Additional security was deployed in the Jaffrabad metro station area

The women, carrying the national tricolour and raising slogans of ‘aazadi’, said they would not move from the site till the Centre revoked Citizenship (Amendment) Act, PTI had reported. They also tied a blue band on their arm and also raised ‘Jai Bhim’ slogans.

The women had blocked road No. 66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. Another protest against the CAA is already on near the main Seelampur road and Kardampuri.

The protest at Jaffrabad began even as efforts are on to clear a road blocked by anti-CAA and anti-NRC protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Southeast Delhi for over two months.

tags
top news
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
‘Only 3 days’: BJP leader’s ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site
‘Only 3 days’: BJP leader’s ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
Bhim Army-led anti-CAA protesters stopped midway to collectorate
Bhim Army-led anti-CAA protesters stopped midway to collectorate
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news