'Only 3 days': BJP leader's ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site

‘Only 3 days’: BJP leader’s ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site

Mishra’s “ultimatum” follows emergence of a new anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest site in Jaffrabad area of northDelhi on Saturday where approximately 500 women squatted in protest on Saturday resulting in blockade of a major road.

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra has asked Delhi police to get the Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh roads in the capital cleared by the time US President Donald Trump leaves India, otherwise, he said people will have to take to the streets.

Mishra put out a video on his twitter account, in which he is seen making the appeal while surrounded by cheering supporters who are chanting ‘Bharat Mataa ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Matram’ slogans. He also tweeted to say he was serving Delhi police an ultimatum to get the above-mentioned roads cleared within three days.

“Delhi police is given three days ultimatum to get the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh cleared. They should not reason with us after that (if they fail), we wouldn’t listen even to you, only three days,” the tweet said.

 

Mishra’s “ultimatum” follows emergence of a new anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest site in Jaffrabad area of north Delhi on Saturday, where approximately 500 women squatted in protest resulting in blockade of a major road.

The women have blocked road No. 66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. Another protest against the CAA is already on near the main Seelampur road and Kardampuri.

Clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors were reported from Maujpur near Jaffrabad area on Sunday afternoon. Police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd that engaged in stone pelting at each other. Some people were also reportedly injured in the stone-pelting incident.

Mishra, known for his controversial comments, had earlier on Sunday claimed that the fresh Jaffrabad protests were proof of an experiment to destabilise the country by the opposition.

The road blockade at Jaffrabad has taken place while Supreme Court mandated negotiations continue to remove the 70-day long blockade at Shaheen Bagh on a major Delhi-Noida route as a result of anti-CAA protests and nearby police barricading.

