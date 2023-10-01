Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Watch: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ message ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

ByHT News Desk
Oct 01, 2023 10:20 AM IST

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: In a video message, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur urged people to participate in the drive.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' campaign for cleanliness, as many as five Indian cricketers, including Team India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will participate in a cleanliness drive on Saturday part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission).

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in a cleanliness drive video message.

In a video message, shared by Union minister Anurag Thakur, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur urged people to participate in the cleanliness drive as they would also participate in the campaign.

Embracing PM @narendramodi's Vision: “A Swachh Bharat is a Shared Responsibility.” Join us with Men in Blue at 10 AM on October 1st as we illuminate his steadfast dream. Visit http://swachhatahiseva.com, share your photo with the hastag #SwachhBharat, and rejoice in our dedication to a cleaner, prouder India. Jai Hind!," the Union minister wrote on social media 'X'.

Meanwhile, Union minister of state for culture Meenakashi Lekhi and Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda participated in the cleanliness drive in New Delhi.

In Patna, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad participated in the cleanliness drive organised under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign.

In a tweet, Modi had urged people across the country to take part in the drive, saying that Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility and every effort counts.

Earlier, during his 105th episode of Mann ki Baat, Modi said, "A big event on cleanliness is going to be organised on October 1 that is on Sunday at 10 am. You too should take out time and help in this campaign related to cleanliness. You can also join this cleanliness campaign in your street, or neighbourhood or at a park, river, lake or any other public place."

"1st October at 10 AM, we come together for a pivotal cleanliness initiative. A Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts. Join this noble endeavour to usher in a cleaner future," the PM posted on X.

Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' campaign

'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' campaign is a mega cleanliness drive to mark the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti. This initiative is a run-up to the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Seva’ 2023 campaign.

Every town, gram panchayat, all sectors of the government like civil aviation, railways and public institutions will be facilitating cleanliness events led by the citizens.

A special portal has been set up to help organizations put up different events. This portal will also invite influencers and citizens to join this people’s movement as swachhata ambassadors.

Click pictures and upload them

People can click pictures and upload them on the portal to mark their presence. The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched on October 2, 2014, with an aim to make the country open defecation-free and also universal sanitation coverage.

Earlier in 2021, Modi launched Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 to make all Indian cities 'Garbage Free' and 'Water Secure'.

Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM-U) 2.0 was launched on October 1, 2021, for a period of five years with a vision of achieving Garbage Free Status for all cities through 100 per cent source segregation, door-to-door collection and scientific management of all fractions of waste including safe disposal in scientific landfills. It is also aimed at remediation of all legacy dumpsites and converting them into green zones.

