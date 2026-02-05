New Delhi, New Delhi is "closely monitoring" the situation in Iran and there are no reports of any Indian national missing or being killed during recent protests in that country, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. Closely monitoring situation in Iran; no reports of any Indian being killed during protests: Govt

In a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also said the Indian embassy in Tehran continues to be in "regular contact" with the Indian nationals, including students, in Iran, and is providing them suitable guidance.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked about the number of Indians currently stranded in Iran amid the ongoing anti-government protests, the number of Indians successfully repatriated since the start of the agitation and the number of Indians missing or killed during the protests.

"Based on current estimates, there are approximately 9,000-10,000 Indian nationals residing in Iran. The government does not consider them stranded, as Iranian airspace remains open and commercial flights are operating. The Embassy of India in Tehran is in regular contact with the community and continues to provide guidance and support," Singh said.

He said "no evacuation" has taken place since Operation Sindhu .

"With commercial flights operating, Indian nationals wishing to return to India have been advised to use regular commercial air services," he said.

The MoS further said that there are "no reports of any Indian national being missing or killed during the recent protests".

The government issued travel advisories on January 5 and January 14, urging avoidance of non-essential travel to Iran and advising Indians in Iran to leave via commercial flights and stay alert, he added.

The embassy continues to assist, advise and guide Indian nationals as required, the government said.

The MEA was also asked about India's "overarching diplomatic stance" with Iran.

"The government is closely monitoring the situation in Iran," Singh said.

