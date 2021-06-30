Home / India News / Cloud over Baramulla DDC chairperson after Lone’s party disassociates with Baig
Former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Muzaffar Hussain Baig quit the PDP last year. (ANI Photo)
Former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Muzaffar Hussain Baig quit the PDP last year. (ANI Photo)
india news

Cloud over Baramulla DDC chairperson after Lone’s party disassociates with Baig

The People’s Conference disassociated itself from Muzaffar Hussain Baig after disagreements over the stand he took at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meeting.
READ FULL STORY
By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 03:56 PM IST

Former Jammu & Kashmir minister Sajad Lone-led People’s Conference’s move to disassociate from former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig has triggered speculation about the continuance of his wife, Safina Baig, as Baramulla District Development Council (DDC) chairperson.

Asif Lone, the Baramulla district chief of People’s Conference, said they have three members in the 14-member council and were considering withdrawing support to Safina Baig. “We have conveyed to the party that the support should be withdrawn. The final decision will be taken by Sajad Lone who is the party chairman.”

The National Conference, People Democratic Party (PDP), Apni Party, and Congress have two members each in the council. Three members of the council, including Safina Baigh, are independents.

The couple quit Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP last year after Safina Baig was denied a ticket to contest the DDC election. She successfully contested as an independent and was later elected the chairperson with the support of five members of the Apni Party and People’s Conference.

The People’s Conference disassociated itself from Muzaffar Hussain Baig after disagreements over the stand he took at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meeting with leaders from Jammu & Kashmir last week. Lone and Muzaffar Hussain Baig attended the meeting together.

People Conference leader Imran Reza Ansari said that Muzaffar Hussain Baig was never with their party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.