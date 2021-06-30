Cloud over Baramulla DDC chairperson after Lone’s party disassociates with Baig

Former Jammu & Kashmir minister Sajad Lone-led People’s Conference’s move to disassociate from former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig has triggered speculation about the continuance of his wife, Safina Baig, as Baramulla District Development Council (DDC) chairperson.

Asif Lone, the Baramulla district chief of People’s Conference, said they have three members in the 14-member council and were considering withdrawing support to Safina Baig. “We have conveyed to the party that the support should be withdrawn. The final decision will be taken by Sajad Lone who is the party chairman.”

The National Conference, People Democratic Party (PDP), Apni Party, and Congress have two members each in the council. Three members of the council, including Safina Baigh, are independents.

The couple quit Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP last year after Safina Baig was denied a ticket to contest the DDC election. She successfully contested as an independent and was later elected the chairperson with the support of five members of the Apni Party and People’s Conference.

The People’s Conference disassociated itself from Muzaffar Hussain Baig after disagreements over the stand he took at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meeting with leaders from Jammu & Kashmir last week. Lone and Muzaffar Hussain Baig attended the meeting together.

People Conference leader Imran Reza Ansari said that Muzaffar Hussain Baig was never with their party.