Cloudburst in Uttarakhand village, alarming rise in water level of Tamsa river

A cloudburst occurred in a village in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand on early hours of Saturday amid continuous torrential rainfall in the area. The state disaster response force (SDRF) rushed to the spot after residents of Sarkhet village in Raipur block reported cloudburst at 2.45am. SDRF said that all stranded villagers were rescued while some took shelter in a nearby resort, reported news agency ANI.

"All the people stuck in the village were rescued while some took shelter in a resort nearby," said SDRF.

The continued torrential rainfall has resulted in the rise in water level of river Tamsa flowing near Dehradun's Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple. Due to the alarming level of water in the river, the contact between Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Yoga Temple and Tapkeshwar Mahadev has been lost, reported ANI quoting the founder of Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

"Due to the continuous torrential rains since yesterday, the Tamsa river flowing near the famous Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun has taken a formidable form. Due to which the contact of Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Yoga Temple and Tapkeshwar Mahadev has been lost, the pool has also been damaged. By the grace of God, there has been no loss of life or property," ANI quoted Acharya Bipin Joshi, the founder of the temple, as saying.

Meanwhile, flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Katra town of Jammu and Kashmir forced auhthorities to temporarily halt the upward movement of devotees to Mata Vaishno Devi temple located on the slopes of Trikuta hill.

"In the wake of heavy rainfall, upward movement of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi temple has been stopped from Katra. Priority is given to pilgrims coming downwards. Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have already been deployed, The situation is being monitored. No untoward incident reported so far," said Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

The movement to the temple has resumed now.

