CM Adityanath meets farmers from western UP, says farm laws will double their income

According to a statement by the state government, the members of the delegation said the agricultural laws implemented by the central government are farmer-friendly.
ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met a delegation of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh at his government residence and said the new farm laws are enacted with the objective to double the income of farmers.

"The farmers will get the benefit of the new agricultural laws implemented by the central government. The farm laws have been enacted with the objective to double the income of farmers. These laws will ensure a continuous increase in farmers' income," Adityanath said in the meeting.

"The state government is implementing the programmes and schemes in the interests of farmers. It is a result of this that under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, Uttar Pradesh has been awarded the first prize for the best performance in the country," the CM added.

He further added that the state government is making sincere efforts for the welfare of farmers under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as farmers are government's priority.

According to a statement by the state government, the members of the delegation said the agricultural laws implemented by the central government are farmer-friendly. These laws are an effort to empower farmers. Small and marginal farmers will get the most benefit from these laws. That is why they support these laws.

Rajendra Singh Malik, Subhash Walian Sarvekhap Minister, Rajveer Singh Malik Thambedar, Harveer Singh, Rajpal Singh, Feru Singh, Karan Singh, Sunil Kumar, Ramveer Singh, Arvind Malik, Sarveer Singh, Sarvender Singh and Dharamvir Singh were present in the delegation under the leadership of MLA Umesh Malik.

