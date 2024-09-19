CM BHAGWANT SINGH MANN BATS FOR CONCERTED EFFORTS TO PROMOTE TOURISM

The Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is actively engaged in enhancing the state’s reputation on both national and international stages while guiding its economic development towards success. The state government has launched several initiatives aimed at establishing Punjab as a premier destination on the global tourism map. The first Punjab Tourism Summit and Travel Mart, organised last year, signifies the commencement of this ambitious project. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann (ANI file)

The initiative aims to accomplish two primary goals: enhancing the state’s economy via tourism and generating job opportunities for the youth. By fostering the tourism industry, the initiative aims to stimulate economic development while simultaneously creating new employment avenues for youngsters, enabling them to attain financial independence.

The tourism sector in Punjab is being enhanced to draw both Indian expatriates and international visitors from various regions. Daily, individuals from within the country and abroad visit the retreat ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala, and Fazilka along the India-Pakistan border. Last year, more than 2 crore tourists visited the heritage-rich state. A tourism policy will be formulated that considers the unique attributes of each district in the state, along with a dedicated strategy to promote border tourism. Also, Eco-tourism and Cultural Policy will be updated simultaneously.

The CM recently revealed plans to introduce jet skiing, motor paragliding, and hot air ballooning at Chamrod Port to boost the tourism industry. After conducting trial runs for these activities, CM Mann conveyed his enthusiasm, highlighting that water-based recreational options such as speed boating are already well-received at this scenic destination.

Kandi Region: The Next Hotspot for Travellers

The Punjab Government is actively working to enhance the regions surrounding the Ranjit Sagar Dam, Shahpur Kandi Dam, and the Kandi areas of Hoshiarpur district. These locations hold the potential to become premier tourist attractions, drawing visitors from around the world.

CM Mann has said that substantial initiatives will be undertaken to develop these regions into tourist attractions. To this, a blueprint is being prepared. The region is rich in natural resources, which have the potential to draw tourists from around the world. Promoting economic activity in this area is essential for improving the lives of its residents.

The Punjab Government has approved a policy for water adventure tourism aimed at promoting water sports, which can also be introduced in this region.

CM Mann believes that with improved infrastructure, the region will transform into a tourist hotspot attracting visitors from all over the country.

