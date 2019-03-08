‘Many didn’t believe I was a first-time MP’: Bhagwant Singh Mann on his Lok Sabha experience

Bhagwant Singh Mann, member of parliament from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, continues to be Aam Aadmi Party’s most popular face in Punjab and heads the state unit. But the first-time MP faces many challenges , the most formidable being to lead a divided party and retain his seat at the same time in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He spoke to Hindustan Times about his tenure in the parliament.

What were the high points of your tenure?

I participated in many debates and raised issues such as the agrarian crisis, farmer suicides, GST and martyrdom of two sons of Guru Gobind Singh. I also helped 4,000-odd Indians, mostly Punjabi youths, who were stranded abroad, to get back home safely.

One thing you wished to do but couldn’t?

I wanted a multispecialty hospital to become operational in Sangrur because people have to go to Chandigarh or Bikaner.

How was your experience in the Lok Sabha?

It was a great experience. I got the opportunity to learn, participate in debates and take up issues. It gave me a lot of confidence and many of my colleagues didn’t believe that I was a first-timer.

Why should people re-elect you?

I remained among the people and they know about my performance. I worked hard with dedication and honesty.

With what issues will you go to the people this time?

Nothing has changed. Sand mafia, unemployment, atrocities on Dalits, farmer suicides or brain drain, everything is the same. Only the place where people used to hold protests and get lathicharged has changed from Bathinda to Patiala.

Will the AAP rift hit your re-election bid?

Our doors are open for them (dissidents), but they have to decide. They call themselves AAP MLAs, but keep away when party legislators walk out of the House on important issues. (Sukhpal) Khaira keeps saying he will not resign as MLA because people elected him to raise their voice, but he skipped the entire budget session. Is he scared of taking the disqualification notice? He wasn’t elected for going live on Facebook.

