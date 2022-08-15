CM Bommai to convene meeting of Northern Karnataka organisations soon

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that he would convene a meeting of various Northern Karnataka organisations in Bengaluru to provide better amenities to the people of the region settled in Bengaluru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister was speaking after he was felicitated by heads of various Northern Karnataka outfits in the city for the recent cabinet decision to allocate 3.24 acres of land for the community at Kammasandra.

Granting of the land is just one aspect of serving the cause of the people of Northern Karnataka. There is more work to do for the people of Northern Karnataka settled in Bengaluru. Boarding facilities for the people of the region who come to Bengaluru for various reasons, and a well-equipped auditorium for the community to celebrate their cultural events would also be provided. A meeting with all the organisations of Northern Karnataka people settled in Bengaluru would be convened soon, Bommai said.

Speaking on the occasion, President of the Federation of Northern Karnataka Organisations Shivakumar Meti thanked the Chief Minister for the help being extended. The chief minister is taking special care of the development of Northern Karnataka and more development works for the region are set to happen in the coming days, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vice President of the Federation Basavaraj Beeluru, Directors of the Federation VS Negaluru, Gangadhar Vali, Gurulingaswamy Holimatha, Sridhara Kallura, Ayyanagouda Biradara, Lingegouda Goudara, Maruthi Thotada, Shankara Pagoji and others were present.