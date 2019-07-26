Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa puts on hold all recent decisions of HD Kumaraswamy

Ahead of taking charge as Karnataka chief minister, BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has already issued directions to state officials asking them to put on hold all decision taken by the outgoing CM Kumaraswamy, reports ANI.

“BS Yeddyurappa has given directions suggesting all department secretaries to put on hold the orders given by caretaker CM (HD Kumaraswamy) in July, till they’re looked into by chief secretary or separtment secretaries”, Karnataka Chief Secretary wrote TM Vijaybhaskar to department secretaries, according to a letter tweeted by ANI.

Yediyurappa,76, took over as the CM for the fourth time following weeks of turmoil ending in the Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS coalition losing trust vote earlier this week after 15 MLAs of the ruling coalition rebelled against the chief minister along with a couple of other independent MLAs.

A group of Karnataka BJP leaders, including Jagdish Shettar, Arvind Limbavali, J C Madhuswamy, Basavaraj Bommai and Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra Thursday had met party chief Amit Shah in New Delhi and reportedly discussed the government formation.

This morning, Yeddyurappa arrived at the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala and presented his letter staking claim to form government.

Inviting MLAs of all political parties for the swearing in, Yediyurappa said, he would also be sending a letter of invitation to outgoing chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah.

“I will also try to contact Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah over phone, to invite them personally,” he added.

