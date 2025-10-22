CM hails crackdown on moral policing, honours deceased cops

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the state has effectively curbed “unconstitutional and unethical moral policing” that once disrupted Karnataka’s dignity and progress, crediting the police department for restoring discipline and public trust. Siddaramaiah said Karnataka’s growth depended on the police maintaining peace and order. (CMO Karnataka)

“Illegal and unconstitutional moral policing that had tarnished the state’s reputation has now been brought under control. The credit for this achievement goes entirely to the police department,” Siddaramaiah said while addressing the Police Commemoration Day event in Bengaluru.

He said Karnataka’s growth depended on the police maintaining peace and order. “If the police uphold law and order, the state’s development becomes possible,” he remarked, praising the force for its improved functioning. “It is commendable that moral policing has been curbed. Likewise, the drug menace has been checked, but it needs to be managed even more effectively,” he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted his government’s focus on protecting Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes through dedicated policing mechanisms. “We have operationalised DCRE (District Crime Record and Enforcement) police stations to prevent atrocities against Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. These stations must work efficiently to protect constitutional rights and values,” he said.

Siddaramaiah paid tribute to officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, noting that eight police personnel from Karnataka and 191 across the country had died while serving this year. “Their sacrifice and commitment are priceless. Every citizen must remember and honour their service to the nation,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that police had a crucial role in upholding communal harmony and tackling disruptive forces. “Police personnel stand at the forefront of maintaining peace and controlling destructive and communal elements. They also bear the responsibility of safeguarding the constitutional rights of citizens,” he said.

Siddaramaiah announced several welfare measures for the police force. “We have issued orders to appoint 116 individuals on compassionate grounds,” he said. He added that the government had enhanced the annual medical reimbursement limit for retired police personnel under the state health scheme from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh. The health check-up allowance for serving police personnel has also been increased from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500.

Calling the police force the “pillar of peace and security,” Siddaramaiah said their dedication ensures both stability and justice in the state. “The police department not only maintains order but also protects the rights guaranteed to citizens under the Constitution,” he said, urging officers to continue serving with integrity and a commitment to democratic values.