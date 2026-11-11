CM Hemant Soren orders CBI probe into Jharkhand tribal activist’s death; SHO suspended

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday ordered a CBI probe into the death of 39-year-old tribal activist and leader, hours after the officer-in-charge of Pithoria police station was removed from his post following conspiracy allegations.
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The tribal leader died allegedly by suicide on November 6 after going live on Facebook, accusing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government in the state and land brokers of harassing her. Her parents have alleged a conspiracy behind her death and demanded a CBI probe into the incident.
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“The CBI will now investigate the Nisha Bhagat case. Orders have been issued,” CM Soren announced on X.
The development came on a day the National Commission for Scheduled Tribe (NCST) directed officials to probe into the case, and submit a report within seven days, further warning of legal action in case of non-compliance, according to an official notice, seen by HT.
Taking a suo motu cognisance of the case, the NCST served the notice to Jharkhand chief secretary, director general of police, and Ranchi SSP.
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The NCST has further warned that failure to comply or provide the requested information within seven days will result in legal action, compelling the officials to appear personally or through representatives before the Commission in New Delhi.
“...you are hereby requested to submit the information regarding the action taken on the related allegations/matters and information to the undersigned within seven days of the receipt of this notice by post, in person, or through any other means of communication,” the ST panel’s notice said.
Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against two accused on November 7 based on a complaint lodged by the activist’s father, an officer said.
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.
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