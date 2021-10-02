CM Jagan Reddy to launch Clean Andhra Pradesh initiative today

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will on Saturday launch the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam by flagging off 2,600 garbage collection vehicles in the state's Vijayawada city, according to a government press release. The CLAP initiative has been introduced by the state government to bring in a robust sanitation system across rural and urban localities of Andhra Pradesh. The objective of the initiative is to achieve total source segregation of garbage, onsite waste treatment, encouraging home composting, mechanised door-to-door collection with community participation and ensuring complete treatment of waste generated.

A three-bin system will be set up for primary segregation of waste at a domestic level. Each household in the state will get blue, green, and red dustbins to segregate their waste. The government release added that the procurement and supply of 12 million household bins at a cost of ₹720,000,000 to around 4 million households are underway. With regard to door-door collection, nearly 3,100 diesel auto tippers and 1,800 electric vehicles will be deployed. Both these vehicles will have wet, dry and domestic partition dust bins with a hydraulic lift.

Under the initiative, the state government will also add 4,171 more solid waste processing centres to the existing ones. According to a report by greatandhra.com, 14,000 tricycles will be given to gram panchayats for garbage transportation, 1,000 auto-rickshaws will be provided to villages that have a population of over 10,000 and 6,417 incinerators will be given to gram panchayats for safe disposal of sanitary napkins and masks.