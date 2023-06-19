‘Bahut garmi hai…’: CM Nitish Kumar evades questions from reporters over Uniform Civil Code

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar evaded questions from reporters over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying "Bahut garmi hai" (the weather is too hot), adding that the matter will be discussed later.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar(HT File Photo)

He was speaking to reporters in Bihar's Patna on Sunday.

"Bahut garmi hai...sab baat hoga baad mein, abhi bahut garmi hai (It's too hot. Let us talk about all matters later)," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said when a reporter asked him about Uniform Civil Code.

His remarks came days ahead of a meeting of top Opposition leaders scheduled to take place in Bihar's Patna on June 23. Notably, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has called this meeting to stitch a grand alliance against BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, JD(U), national president Lalan Singh said earlier.

Amid a raging debate on the need to introduce uniform laws for every citizen of the country, the Law Commission of India has solicited the views and ideas of the public and recognised religious organizations to examine the Uniform Civil Code, officials said on June 14.

A day after the Law Commission solicited the views and ideas of people and recognized religious organizations about the Uniform Civil Code, the Congress slammed the government over the move saying it represents the ruling BJP-led coalition's "desperation for a legitimate justification of its continuing agenda of diversion from its glaring failures".

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the 21st Law Commission after carrying out a detailed and comprehensive review observed that it is "neither necessary nor desirable at this stage" to have a Uniform Civil Code.

He said the Law Commission has produced an enviable body of work over the decades on numerous issues of national importance.

"It should be mindful of that legacy and remember that the interests of the nation are distinct from the political ambitions of the BJP."

A Law Ministry release said that the 22nd Law Commission of India is examining the Uniform Civil Code, a reference sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

It said since more than three years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the Consultation Paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject.

As per the release, the Law Commission has given 30 days to the respondents to present their views on the UCC.