Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said it was the chief minister’s responsibility to rein in ministers and legislators amid ongoing political statements and speculation over leadership and cabinet expansion, while maintaining that he was reporting organisational matters to the party’s central leadership. CM responsible for ministers, legislators: DKS

“It is the chief minister’s responsibility to control ministers and MLAs. As party president, I am informing the high command about party-related matters,” he told reporters near his official residence.

His remarks came against the backdrop of political debate within the ruling Congress, including statements by some leaders about a possible change in leadership and calls from certain quarters for a Dalit chief minister if the position became vacant.

Shivakumar said aspirations among legislators for ministerial posts were natural and supported giving opportunities to newer entrants. Referring to reports that some MLAs had written to the party leadership seeking Cabinet positions for first-time legislators, he said he had only learned about the letter through media reports.

“I read about the letter in newspapers, but I have not received it. Everyone has aspirations to become a minister. Narendra Modi became the chief minister without being an MLA initially. There is nothing wrong to aspire. I, too, became a minister when I was a first-time MLA. A new generation must grow. How long can we remain in positions? I have been a minister for 36 years. New generation and new ideas must come. The party will decide on this,” he said.

He added that decisions on cabinet expansion would be taken by chief minister Siddaramaiah.

On reports suggesting that he and the chief minister had been summoned to Delhi by the party leadership, Shivakumar said he had not received any such communication but would travel to the capital for official work related to his ministerial portfolio.

“I have not received any call. I have to visit Delhi regarding matters related to my department. Funds of ₹1 lakh crore are being allocated for urban development schemes, and there are concerns that major cities may not receive adequate support. I will discuss this with officials and ask them to prepare proposals for the development of tier-2 and tier-3 cities,” he said.

His comments followed a brief visit to the state by Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala, who held meetings with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar before leaving for Delhi. According to a party leader familiar with the development, Surjewala met both leaders together for about 15 minutes at Jakkur Aerodrome and later held a separate one-hour discussion with Shivakumar.

Responding to comments by Social Welfare Minister H. C. Mahadevappa advocating a Dalit Chief Minister if the post were to fall vacant, Shivakumar said he had no information about any leadership change.

“I have seen Mahadevappa’s statement. Apart from that, there is no other discussion. Since he is also part of our high command, he may have information about a change in the Chief Minister’s post. However, I do not have any information about it,” he said.