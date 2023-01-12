CM reviews development works in Chitrakoot division, says investors must be told about region’s potential

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the ongoing development projects in the Chitrakoot division on Thursday. The review meeting held at his residence in Lucknow was attended by local MPs and MLAs.

During the meeting, the CM was updated about ongoing works and development plans in Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, and Chitrakoot districts by their respective public representatives. The CM was also told about the regional aspirations for new development works. Taking cognisance, the CM directed his office to take immediate action on the development proposals floated by MPs and MLAs.

According to a press statement issued by the CMO, the CM issued guidelines for development works during the meeting. “Chitrakoot, where Lord Rama spent most of his exile period, is narrating a fresh tale of overall progress. Today, the Bundelkhand Expressway provides good road connectivity. An airport is also being built here. An important node of the Defence Corridor is also located in Chitrakoot. Pure drinking water is being made available to every household through taps. In view of the convenience of the people, work has been done on all the standards of Ease of Living in Chitrakoot,” said the CM at the meeting.

Yogi also highlighted the state’s goal to become a $1 trillion economy while adding that the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit, which will be held from February 10 to 12 in Lucknow, is a significant step in this direction. “Prior to the summit, our action plan to encourage investors from all over the world to invest in Uttar Pradesh was a huge success. Roadshows in 16 countries have paved the way for more than ₹7.12 lakh crore in investment. Following its success abroad, roadshows are now being organised in major cities throughout the country to invite industries. GIS-2023 is going to be historic. Large-scale investment will generate a lot of employment opportunities that will immediately benefit our youth,” CM Yogi said. He also asked the region’s public representatives to do their bit to attract investments in their region.

“There are immense possibilities for development in Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, and Chitrakoot districts. Religious tourism is being encouraged here. World-class infrastructure has been developed. There is sufficient land bank. Public representatives should highlight these aspects. Taking inspiration from foreign and domestic investor roadshows, many districts held district-level investors’ conferences and received investment proposals worth thousands of crores of rupees. Similar efforts should be made in the Chitrakoot division as well,” the CM said.

CM Yogi also asked the local MPs and MLAs to prepare an action plan for organising the District Investors’ Conference. “MLAs under the leadership of the MP should take command, and seek cooperation from the district administration, industrial infrastructure department, Invest U.P, and the CMO. Make contact with local entrepreneurs, business owners, and migrants, inform them about the industrial and sectoral policies of the state government, Introduce the potential of your area and encourage investment. MPs and MLAs should ensure publicity of the new industrial policies of the state. Discussions should be organised among the youth in local universities/ colleges/ polytechnics/ ITIs. Public representatives should participate in these programmes,” said CM Yogi.

At the meeting, Yogi also mentioned that the state government is setting up fire stations at all tehsil headquarters in a phased manner. “There will be fire stations in every tehsil of Chitrakoot and due to planned efforts in the last five and a half years, there has been transparency in mining-related works in the state. Many innovative efforts have been made keeping in mind the convenience of all. A transparent process is being ensured for all stakeholders involved in mining operations. MPs and MLAs should also cooperate in keeping the system smooth. There should be no illegal mining or overloading activity anywhere,” the CM added.

Taking about irrigation in the region, Yogi said that thousands of farmers in Hamirpur, Mahoba, and Banda are benefiting directly from the completion of the long-pending Arjun Sahayak project. This project will bring a significant change in the lives of the people in Bundelkhand, according to the CM.