Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday directed police and city authorities to enforce stringent security measures to ensure that no untoward incidents occur during New Year celebrations in Bengaluru. CM reviews safety infra for New Year’s revelry

Chairing a high-level meeting with senior police and departmental officials at Krishnadevaraya Bhavan, Siddaramaiah reviewed the precautionary arrangements being implemented across the city.

“All precautionary measures must be taken to ensure the safety of women during New Year celebrations. We must ensure that no untoward incidents occur,” he said, emphasising preventive steps to avoid harassment or violence and instructing that celebrations take place without incidents affecting women.

To facilitate safe travel after the festivities, Siddaramaiah directed the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to operate a large number of buses after midnight so that citizens can return home conveniently. “Arrangements should be made so that people can travel safely and comfortably after celebrating,” he added.

The chief minister called for special measures at key crowd-gathering points, including Mahatma Gandhi Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Koramangala, and Indiranagar. “Appropriate use of modern technology must be made to prevent stampedes or other mishaps,” Siddaramaiah said. Officials were instructed to deploy surveillance tools and monitoring systems to track crowd density and respond promptly to any potential risks.

As part of the comprehensive security plan, 20,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city, including 1,200 officers brought in from other districts. Siddaramaiah stressed the need for a higher deployment of women police officers and active use of Chennamma Teams, which focus on safety and women’s security.

The city has also been equipped with four central control rooms, 78 watch towers, 164 women help desks, and 55 ambulances strategically stationed to manage emergencies. Over the past three days, authorities have registered 3,500 cases of drink-and-drive violations.

Traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced during the celebrations.

Movement of vehicles on MG Road, Brigade Road, St. Marks Road, Resthouse Road, and Residency Road will be restricted on Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Two-wheeler movement will be prohibited on 50 flyovers across the city, including the flyover leading to the International Airport, from 10 p.m. on December 31 to 6 a.m. on January 1. Heavy goods vehicles will be diverted at Old Udaya TV Junction, Khode, Townhall Junction, Chalukya Junction, Domlur, and Mehkri Circles to reduce congestion in the Central Business District.

“Continuous vigilance must be maintained over miscreants. No wheeling or reckless activity should be allowed. Strict measures must be enforced to control drug-related activities, and this will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” Siddaramaiah warned.

The meeting was attended by state home minister G Parameshwara, chief minister’s political secretary Naseer Ahmed, chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Bengaluru City police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, director-general of Police M.A. Saleem, Greater Bengaluru Authority chief commissioner Maheshwar Rao, and other senior officials.