CM reviews state’s internal SC quotas

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday reviewed the implementation of internal reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) at a meeting in Vidhana Soudha and directed officials to ensure fairness in the roster system while enforcing the state cabinet’s decisions. Siddaramaiah (ANI)

“While enforcing the roster system, all grievances must be heard, and it should be ensured that no caste faces injustice in the process,” he said.

The chief minister said that the government had already released “detailed guidelines” on how caste certificates should be issued, and that after the recruitment ban’s removal, the age limit for eligible candidates “has been relaxed for one term”.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued recruitment notifications following the changes, he said, and emphasized the need for legal compliance.

State ministers G Parameshwara, HC Mahadevappa, KH Muniyappa, Shivaraj Tangadagi, HK Patil, Priyank Kharge and BR Timmappa, along with chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh and other senior officials, were also present at the meeting.

The meeting was the latest in a series of administrative developments. In August, the state government issued an order mandating the implemention of internal reservations for SCs by apportioning the 17% quota among three groups covering 101 castes.

Following the Supreme Court order on August 1, 2024, which empowered states to implement internal quota systems based on empirical data, Telangana became the first state to implement the internal quota. Karnataka now readies itself to become the second state to do so.

The government has instructed the department of person al and administrative reforms (DPAR) to initiate direct recruitment and promotions for vacancies that were held up by the pending decision on internal quotas. The concerned government order adds that the “upper age limit should be relaxed with a separate notification.”

The cabinet accepted the Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das commission’s report on August 19 but modified its recommendations. Instead of five categories — A, B, C, D and E — the government created three groups: A, B and C. Under the revised structure, “Group A with 16 SC (Left) castes and Group B with 19 SC (Right) castes were allotted 6 % each whereas Group C, including the Bhovi, Lambani, Koracha and Korama and 59 nomadic SC castes, were given 5%.”

The August order also clarified the position of certain communities. “Adi Andhra, Adi Karnataka and Adi Dravida communities who had not mentioned their original castes can avail reservation either under Group A (SC Left) or Group B (SC Right),” the order said.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Siddaramaiah reiterated that implementation must be both legally sound and administratively robust. “Necessary legal steps should be taken to ensure that the law is enacted and enforced in accordance with the court’s guidance,” he said, adding a directive for officials to monitor recruitment, renewal and related procedures so that any lapses are identified and addressed.