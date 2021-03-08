IND USA
The BJP has clear policies on important aspects of life and the government has worked with that in the past, Sonowal said.(HT File Photo)
CM Sarbananda Sonowal says people of Assam eager to bring back BJP-led govt

"People of Assam have found a suitable performing government ... They are very happy with the developmental work of our government," the CM said.
PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:20 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday claimed that the people of the state are "eagerly waiting" to bring back the BJP-led government to power with over 100 seats in the 126-member Assembly.

He said party is heavily banking upon the developmental work done by the NDA government and sought another term to make Assam one of the best states in India.

"People of Assam have found a suitable performing government ... They are very happy with the developmental work of our government ... They are convinced that only BJP-led NDA government can provide security, peace and development.

"These commitments were fulfilled in the last five years of our regime. That is why people are eagerly waiting for the polling days to come," Sonowal told reporters here.

BJP had promised an Assam free from corruption, pollution, terrorism and illegal foreigners along with ushering in development. The people have got the assurance of their fulfillment because of the "sincere efforts" by the BJP-led government in all these fronts, he added.

Asked what will be his message to the people during the campaigning, Sonowal said "Only development. For making an 'atmanirbhar Bharat' (self reliant India), we have to make an 'atmanirbhar Assam' (self reliant Assam). That is why we are aiming to make Assam one of the best states in the country."He exuded confidence that the BJP-led three-party alliance will achieve its target of winning over 100 seats out of 126 during the forthcoming Assembly polls.

"The people are seeing the condition of the opposition parties. They don't have any noble aim but only want to create confusion. So, the party having no specific goal and no clear policy cannot give security, peace and development to public," Sonowal said.

The BJP has clear policies on important aspects of life and the government has worked with that in the past, he added.

"Filing of nomination has begun. People are just waiting for the voting day to bring back the BJP-led alliance government," Sonowal said.

Of the total 126 seats in Assam Assembly, election to 47 will be held on March 27, while 39 will go to polls on April 1 and voting in the remaining 40 seats will be held on April 6.

The BJP has announced the first list of candidates for 70 seats, leaving 26 and eight constituencies for its allies AGP and UPPL respectively.

The 2016 elections in Assam had given a fractured mandate and no party got an absolute majority.

The BJP became the single largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) had won 14 and 12 seats respectively. The ruling coalition also had the support of an Independent MLA.

The Congress had won 26 seats, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) bagged 13.

